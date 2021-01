Fog affects train schedule

LAHORE : Heavy fog affected the trains schedule in the country. The railway administration has yet to restore train schedule, as 13 trains from Karachi and Quetta to Lahore were delayed for hours. According to railway inquiry, Khyber Mail Express from Karachi delayed by 1 hour 20 minutes, Green Line Express delayed by 1 hour, Tezgam Express delayed by 2 hours 20 minutes, Allama Iqbal

Express delayed by 1 hour, Awam Express and Karachi Express were delayed by 3 hours, Millat Express delayed 2 hours, Pak Business Express were

delayed by 4 hours and 25 minutes and Farid Express was delayed by 1 hour.

Jaffar Express was delayed 2 hours 15 minutes, Karakoram Express was delayed 3 hours 55 minutes, Shah Hussain

Express delayed 1 hour 45 minutes, Pakistan Express delayed 1 hour 40 minutes, Karachi departing train Karakoram Express departed at 4pm instead of 3pm.