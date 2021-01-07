Three killed

Rawalpindi : Three people including a woman and her young daughter, have been killed in Nasirabad and Kalar Syedan on Wednesday, police said.

A woman and her daughter were found dead in a room at Nasirabad, police said and added that her husband claimed that his wife and daughter died of suffocation due to gas leakage. But the police have detained him for further investigation as marks of tortures were found on the different parts of their bodies.

SP Syed Ali when contacted said that the police have initiated investigation to cover all aspects of their death.

In another incident, a person identified as Dr. Saadatullah, has been killed in a private housing society located in Shah Bagh, Kalar Syedan. The police have shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.