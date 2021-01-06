Innovative pilots launched on financial management

LAHORE : Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has launched innovative pilots on Public Financial Management and Fiscal Space.

"Innovation in the public sector is key to transforming operations and improving service delivery and reform has been the key promise of the PTI govt," said the minister. He was speaking at the launch of innovative pilots on Public Financial Management and Fiscal Space of the Sub-National Governance Programme Innovation Challenge Fund.

The pilots on E-procurement, Pifra analytics, integrated tax databases, property tax automation and vehicle tax enforcement will work with the Finance Department, Excise dept and Punjab Revenue Authority. The Fcdo-funded pilots were selected after a long and thorough process of more than nine months. "Small nudges that work towards long-term improvements in institutional strengthening and systems reform is our key agenda.

Our govt is not just thinking about short term-personal or political goals. We are thinking about doing work that will benefit those after us and even the generations after us. These pilots have great potential to support the work that the govt is aiming to do in PFM reform," the minister said.

Usman Ch, team lead of SNG, said the programme is working towards supporting the govt to strengthen governance and financial management systems of the government.