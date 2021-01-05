Moving Kashmiri prisoners to Indian jails war crime: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has called out the Indian government for committing war crimes by moving prisoners from occupied Kashmir to India and violating the Geneva Convention through ill-treatment of women prisoners.

Speaking at a news briefing alongside Asiya Andrabi’s son, Mazari said the Narendra Modi government had violated Article 76 and 83 of the Geneva Convention by moving the Kashmiri activist to Tihar jail in New Delhi.

“Article 76 says that women shall be confined in separate quarters and shall be under the direct supervision of women… and the detainees have the right to be visited by the Red Cross but Indian authorities don’t even provide doctors,” said Mazari. “Andrabi and two other women with her are unwell but the Indian government is denying her medical assistance.”

The human rights minister asserted that the Indian government was violating international laws and called upon international community and local and international human rights organisations to condemn the actions.