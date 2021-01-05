LAC releases 300 tutorials of flute

LAHORE : The Lahore Arts Council has released another 300 tutorials of fine arts, and the second phase of the on-airing tutorial has started from flute.

This effort by the Alhamra Arts Council has made it easier to learn musical instruments from home.

On the occasion, Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra allowed music lovers to learn better by watching these recorded materials repeatedly.

Rai said that this step of LAC was taken for the first time, and great efforts were made to put it into practice and people from all over the world will benefit.

She said that Alhamra wanted to see young generation independent in all fields of fine arts; that is why hard work had been done to develop these tutorials and make them available to the people, she added.

Alhamra Information Officer Samreen Bukhari said that in the last six months, when the whole world faced a global pandemic, Alhamra kept people in touch with art.

All tutorials include guitar, sitar, violin, editing, painting, music, vocal, sculpture, flute, tabla, fiddle, and keyboard. These tutorials can be viewed on the YouTube channel of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.