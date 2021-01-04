One killed as car plunges into ravine

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and three others sustained critical injuries when a car plunged into a deep ravine in Harain Battal area on Sunday.

The car which was on its way to Mansehra from Battal met with an accident after the driver lost control over the steering.

The local people rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced one Taj Mohammad, a resident of Oghi, dead.

The injured including Naseem Ahmad, Mohammad Kifayt and Arshad Bibi were referred to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, two people sustained burn injuries when a house caught fire at Garhi Habibullah area. The local people put out the fire by sprinkling water and sands over it. The fire had reportedly erupted because of an electric short-circuit.