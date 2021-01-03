No refund on e-tickets after train departure

LAHORE : The Pakistan Railways (PR) has made it clear that no refund will be given on any kind of e-ticket after the departure of trains.

As per the PR spokesperson, the railways will not refund any amount on tickets, booked in advance through all online services like website, mobile account, or any other online booking after the departure of the train.

ACTION AGAINST TICKET DODGERS: The Pakistan Railways Police started strict action against ticket dodgers on the direction of PRP IG Arif Nawaz Khan. According to the PR Police sources on Saturday, PRP DIG Operations directed all SPs for a regular campaign against ticket dodgers. The police officers have been directed to conduct surprise raids in trains and a weekly report should be presented to the CPO here.