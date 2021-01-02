Minister, Saudi envoy discuss bilateral ties

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Bin Al-Maliki and discussed various issues of mutual interest with him. Abdul Aleem Khan and Nawaf Saeed Bin Al-Maliki discussed the long-standing relations and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. In the meeting, Senior Minister said that every Pakistani had a deep friendship and heartfelt love for Saudi Arabia which had always increased with the passage of time. They also discussed further promotion of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various fields. Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Bin Al-Maliki thanked Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for his visit and assured the minister of his full cooperation.