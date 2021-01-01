Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi lauds PN for regional maritime security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was chief guest on the occasion. Upon his arrival, the chief guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet and lauded the dedication and professionalism of officers and men for successfully achieving significant operational objectives and milestones. The Admiral commended PN Fleetâ€™s efforts and contributions towards regional maritime security and protection of Pakistanâ€™s Sea Lines of Communication.

He highlighted Pakistan Navyâ€™s endeavours to ensure seaward security of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Gwadar Port and maritime related projects of CPEC. Chief of the Naval Staff reiterated that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of changing geopolitical realities in the region and stands resolute to defend countryâ€™s sea frontiers.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighed/underlined/accentuated Fleet operational activities, undertaken during the year 2020.