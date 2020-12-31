Fawad urges team to retaliate in next Test

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Alam, who has been made part of the national Test squad this year, Wednesday said that he never lost his hope and always tried to work hard while leaving the rest to Allah Almighty.

“Only the thing you could do is hard work. I have worked hard all these years, resultantly Allah almighty blessed me with an opportunity and I am humbly thankful to Him.”

The middle-order batsmen said that Azhar Ali had already predicted that I would go on to score a hundred.

“Azhar, on the sidelines of four-dayer, had said he would celebrate if you (Fawad) go on to score a hundred. I am thankful to Allah Almighty as I have succeeded in scoring a century. I have always tried to put up my best efforts in domestic as well as international cricket.”

Commenting on the first Test loss against New Zealand, Fawad said he wanted to apply himself in the middle.

“Rizwan and I tried to stay at the wicket and made all-out efforts to play long innings. We managed a long stay at the crease but it does not mean that others did not try. Every batsman tried to make the best use of the opportunity. Hopefully, we would emerge as an improved side in the second Test,” he added.