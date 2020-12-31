All set to welcome New Year amid coronavirus pandemic

Islamabad : The green capital is all set to welcome New Year 2021 with family gala, live music concerts, dancing fountains, unlimited fun, amazing games and food especially at the popular recreational spots.

When the clock will tickle to 12’o clock, fireworks will begin with slow motion and end on high note in Lake View Park bidding adieu to the old year and welcoming new one. A live music concert will also be held as part of the family gala to be held by Light Up Islamabad.

For the ones, who do not fancy partying can celebrate the new beginning by gazing at the New Year fireworks at some of the best destinations and rooftop restaurants in the city. For the lovers of unconventional things, there are some very interesting getaways lined up for celebrating the 31, December 2021.

The local organisations have also planned amazing celebrations that include bonfire, dinner and cultural performances.

A large number of people are expected to gather at malls, markets and bazaars to witness the spectacular demonstration of fireworks.

The capital police have taken high measures to ensure foolproof security at markets, entry and exit points and open places of Islamabad.

The health authorities have also warned the residents to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Islamabad District administration has also issued a set of guidelines to the organisers of family galas, celebratory programmes and social gatherings urging them to ensure observance of SOPs by the visitors.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has installed eight CCTV cameras on different places of city to monitoring illegal activities like aerial firing, one-wheeling, car screeching on New Year night. The local administration, Rawalpindi has banned aerial firing, one-wheeling, car screeching on New Year night.

Municipal Officer (Infrastructure and Services) Rafaqat Gondal told ‘The News’, that we have installed CCTV cameras on different intersections to monitor all kinds of activities. We have also updated all traffic signals to smooth traffic flow particularly on New Year night, he said.

Around 4,000 police personnel will be deployed in Rawalpindi and Murree to control rowdies on New Year eve.

On the other hand, an unprecedented rush of young boys and rowdies could be seen here at the shops of motor mechanics they are installing pressure horns and renovating their bikes to create and unrest situation on New Year night. They have also planned to set off fireworks, indulge in aerial firing, dance and play loud music besides creating a ruckus in the otherwise family-friendly atmosphere on New Year night.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has warned violators to take strict action against them. He said that aerial firing is completely banned in city violators would face action according to Section 144.

Police officials are continuously raiding here at different bazaars including Narankari Bazaar, Namak Mandi Bazaar, Ratta, Gangmandi Bazaar, Pirwdahi Bazaar and several other localities to search fireworks. There are several big godowns where people making fireworks for selling.

The administration has directed to deploy police officials here at every nook and corner of city but particularly on the main thoroughfares of Rawalpindi including Murree Road, Mall Road, GT Road, Airport Road and Bank Road.