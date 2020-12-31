2020: A year of blazing legacy of pains, tears

LAHORE:The outgoing year 2020 will go down in history and the memory of the dwellers of the earth as the most heart-breaking and devastating year which has left a blazing legacy of pains and tears behind it.

No other year in recent human history is so bleak and destructive as the outgoing 2020. This outgoing year will always be remembered as the year which changed billions of lives across the globe forever contrary to the common slogan “The New Normal”, echoing in the West, most of people in the world will never be normal again due to scars 2020 has left on their bodies and their souls. For all its eventfulness, 2020 has for many been a lost year in several senses of the word: On top of an enormous loss of human lives, the pandemic paused many people’s progress on long-plotted family and career goals.

Pakistan also has its fair share of heart breaks, besides hundreds and thousands of deaths at the hands of Covid -19 and aftershocks of its economical and psychological effects from which the nation is reeling. We have lost many personalities which included Shahid Jalal, Omar Farid, Fasihuddin Qureshi, Abdul Hayee, Calligraphist Khurshid Alam Gohar Qalum and Zahoor Hussain Multani. Sana Khan and Zara Abid who died in PIA’s plane crash in Karachi, Firdous, film heroine, Iqbal Kashmiri, film director, producer, Mirza Shahi, film comedian, Tariq Aziz, anchor, actor, poet, Sabiha Khanum, film heroine, Mahpara, film heroine, Ali Jan, cinematographer, Ather Shah Khan, film writer, Asad Bukhari, film villain, Rehan supporting actor and last but not the least Amman Ullah Khan, the king of comedy left this temporary abode for his eternal place.