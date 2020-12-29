Five depts directed to issue cement plant NOCs within 90 days: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said that the investors were provided facilities on a priority basis to promote the cement industry.

In a meeting with the CEO of a cement plant Anwar-ul-Haq Shad here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade office, the minister stated that the five line departments had been directed to issue NOCs within 90 days and five companies had already been issued NOCs.

Cement is an exportable item and no hurdle to increasing the production capacity of the cement plants would be tolerated, he said adding that the government had ensured that new cement plant NOCs were issued in time as it was committed to facilitating the overseas investors, he added. The cement plant CEO discussed mining lease and NOC for installation of a coloured cement plant that will also be used as an alternate to paint. He said this sort of cement was in great demand in the Gulf and requested that mining lease be restored along with resolving the NOC issue.

Alhamra: Minister for Culture and Colonies Khayal Ahmed Kastro visited Alhamra Art Centre on Monday after assumption of his charge. Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar welcomed him and presented a bouquet. During his visit to Alhamra, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar also briefed him regarding formation of all the organisations.

The minister was also given a presentation regarding performance and role of the Punjab Arts Council, Lahore Museum and Pilac. On this occasion, the minister said that he would take systematic and concrete measures to strengthen the culture & creative sector as it contributed to the economy. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai briefed the minister about the details of Alhamra's working. Rai explained that council performed even in the most difficult circumstances like COVID-19 and conducted exhibitions and calligraphy workshops. The minister appreciated the artists support fund by the department and vowed to do more for welfare

of artists.

PML-Q: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Member National Assembly Moonis Elahi have congratulated senior journalist Arshad Ansari of Journalists’ Panel on being elected LPC President for the 11th time in total and third time in a row. They also greeted other newly-elected office-bearers - Javed Farooqi (Senior Vice President), Suleman Qureshi (Vice President), Zahid Ch (Secretary), Kh Naseer (Joint Secretary) and Zahid Sherwani (Treasurer). Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine also felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC).