Residents protest sale of substandard flour in Dodial

PESHAWAR: The angry people on Sunday staged a protest in Dodial area here against the sale of substandard wheat flour.

“The government has been providing wheat quota on the subsidised price to millers but even then substandard flour was being sold at the over 100 selected outlets across the district,” Nawaz Khan, the ex district councilor, told a gathering in Dodial.

The protesters, who assembled at the central bazaar, raised slogans in support of their demands.

Nawaz Khan said that the millers were supplying the fodder-like wheat flour to outlets.

“The outlets are selling the inferior quality commodity to buyers at the subsidised price of Rs860 per 20kg bag,” he added.

He said that currently over 100 sale points were supplying wheat flour on the subsidised price.

“The millers should strictly follow a formula set by the provincial government for the extraction of flour being sold at the subsidised price,” said Khan.

Meanwhile, Shaukat Sultan, the assistant food controller, visited hotels and shops. He also imposed fines on over a dozen shopkeepers for selling the substandard goods at high rates. He told reporters that the district administration was checking the quality of essential commodities across the district.