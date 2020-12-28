Over 400kg ghee seized, one arrested

MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration has seized more than 400kg ghee, prepared of chemicals and labeled as “Desi Ghee”, and arrested a man supplying it across Hazara division.

A joint team of the tehsil administration, district food department and police led by the Assistant Commissioner Jawad Sardar Marwat raided a house in Lorry Adda area and seized over 400kg ghee, which according to the food department was prepared through various chemicals.

Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan told reporters that owner of the house Qamar Zaman was supplying the fake ghee across the district and his team did a deal of buying 200kg from him and later arrested him.

“We have launched a crackdown against the sale of substandard and unhygienic foods in the district by the order of the deputy commissioner,” said Sultan.