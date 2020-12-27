Minister inaugurates veterinary laboratory in Parachinar

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has said that federal and provincial governments are fully focusing on the development of newly merged districts (NMDs) to redress their sense of deprivation.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a Veterinary Research Laboratory in Parachinar on Saturday. Besides, local MPA Mian Iqbal, Director General (DG) Livestock (Extension), Dr. Alamzeb, DG Livestock (Research), Mirza Ali Khan, DG Fisheries, Dr. Khisro Kaleem and Deputy Director NMDs, Dr. Sajjad Wazir also attended the ceremony.

The provincial minister said that construction work on Poultry Research Centre, Veterinary Research Centre, Trout Fish farms and other projects in merged districts would begin under the accelerated development programme. He said that the provincial government has distributed free goats and hens in poor and deserving persons of the merged districts.

Mohibullah Khan said that as the livelihood of most of the residents of rural areas depend on livestock, therefore government while especially focusing on them had initiated various projects and establishing fish farms in Parachinar and other others areas to meet food deficiency.