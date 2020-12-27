114th midshipmen commissioning parade held at Pakistan Naval Academy

The 114th midshipmen commissioning parade was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy PNS RAHBAR, Karachi, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The parade comprised 102 Pakistani and 64 midshipmen from friendly countries.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief of the naval staff highlighted the technological strides and recent acquisitions made by the Pakistan Navy and underscored the responsibility & challenges entrusted upon the newly commissioned officers.

He said Pakistan was a peace-loving country and desired to maintain amiable and friendly relations with all its neighbours. He underlined that our desire for peace and readiness must not be misconstrued as our weakness as the armed forces of Pakistan are fully cognizant of all nefarious designs and stand fully ready to foil them, whatever may be the cost.

According to director general of Public Relations (Navy), the chief guest advised the newly commissioned officers to be grateful to Allah Almighty and remain resolute while taking up the sacred task of defending the motherland and put in their best to live up to the expectations of the nation in line with the PNâ€™s traditions.

He congratulated the commissioning term for practically joining the proud community of the maritime defenders of Pakistan. He also felicitated the midshipmen from friendly countries on becoming commissioned officers.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie highlighted the quality training being imparted to Pakistani as well as friendly countriesâ€™ cadets at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

While addressing the commissioning term, comprising one Jordanian, seven Qatari and 56 Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and 102 Pakistani midshipmen, the commandant urged them to hold fast

the ideals of honour, duty and loyalty to keep the nationâ€™s interests first and foremost.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to the distinction holders. The prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was conferred upon Lt Asad Munir PN. Midshipman Muhammad Hassan Jalal claimed the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance, while Midshipman Muhammad Usman Ahmed Khan clinched Academyâ€™s Dirk.

Officer Cadet Hamza Malik was awarded the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal and Midshipman Hussam Mohammed Al Rashidi from Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) won the Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal.

The Proficiency Banner was claimed by the Main Top Squadron.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, civil dignitaries and parents/relatives of passing-out midshipmen, the spokesperson added.