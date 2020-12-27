114th midshipmen commissioning parade held at Pakistan Naval Academy

KARACHI : The 114th midshipmen commissioning parade was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy PNS RAHBAR, Karachi, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The parade comprised 102 Pakistani and 64 midshipmen from friendly countries.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest. While addressing the ceremony, the chief of the naval staff highlighted the technological strides and recent acquisitions made by the Pakistan Navy and underscored the responsibility & challenges entrusted upon the newly commissioned officers. He said Pakistan was a peace-loving country and desired to maintain amiable and friendly relations with all its neighbours. He underlined that our desire for peace and readiness must not be misconstrued as our weakness as the armed forces of Pakistan are fully cognizant of all nefarious designs and stand fully ready to foil them, whatever may be the cost. According to director general of Public Relations (Navy), the chief guest advised the newly commissioned officers to be grateful to Allah Almighty and remain resolute while taking up the sacred task of defending the motherland and put in their best to live up to the expectations of the nation in line with the PN’s traditions.