UET holds Int’l Water Seminar

LAHORE:Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE) at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore organized an online international webinar recently.

According to a press release, speakers from international and national institutes delivered speeches on the topic “Transboundary Water Management: Issues and Conflicts.” More than two hundred delegates from China, Nepal, Scotland, Mexico, UK and Pakistan participated in the online event.

Dr Noor Muhammad Khan, Director CEWRE, UET Lahore, explained the transboundary river basins and their management across the globe, and emphasized the need to learn from good practices around the world. Dr Jahanzeb Masood Cheema discussed the transboundary waters in water security perspective forPakistan. Engr. Naseer A. Gillani’s talk was focused on the water as human right and sign of peace. Prof Dr. Shaheen Akhtar from NDU Islamabad explained the Indus Water Treaty in context of sustainable management of the Indus basin.

Prof Dr Arun Bhakta Shrestha, Regional Program Manager, ICIMOD, Nepal highlighted the need of regional cooperation through the Upper Indus Basin Network (UIBN). Prof Dr Asit K. Biswas, Chief Executive, Third World Centre for Water Management, Mexico, discussed the integrated water resources management and the need of cooperation in Indus basin. He emphasized the need of improved country level water management.

Engr. Mehr Ali Shah, Head Permanent Commission for Indus Waters, Pakistan explained the Indus Water Treaty in historical perspective and informed the audience of issues and stresses in the context of water sharing between Pakistan and India.

Dr Noor Muhammad Khan summarized the recommendations of the speakers, especially the cooperation, data sharing and need of strong legal frameworks for better management of transboundary waters in the world and in the region.