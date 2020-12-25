close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

Australian HC pays homage to Quaid

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

Islamabad : Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw has paid homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for promoting the cause of democracy, equality, and freedom of belief.

In a special message on Quaid's birthday, he said it was an honour to visit the Pakistan Monument to pay respects to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “Jinnah will always be the Quaid-i-Azam who millions admire - not just in Pakistan, but around the world. His vision for a Pakistan based on the ideals of democracy, equality, and freedom of belief remains as important today as when he first addressed Pakistan’s Parliament in 1947,” he said.

Latest News

More From Islamabad