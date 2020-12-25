Australian HC pays homage to Quaid

Islamabad : Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw has paid homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for promoting the cause of democracy, equality, and freedom of belief.

In a special message on Quaid's birthday, he said it was an honour to visit the Pakistan Monument to pay respects to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “Jinnah will always be the Quaid-i-Azam who millions admire - not just in Pakistan, but around the world. His vision for a Pakistan based on the ideals of democracy, equality, and freedom of belief remains as important today as when he first addressed Pakistan’s Parliament in 1947,” he said.