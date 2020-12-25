Saim, Khurram top SGA trials

KARACHI: The Sindh Golf Association (SGA) on Thursday announced a 12-man strong squad for the Inter Association Trophy which will be played concurrently with the 60th National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan.

Asad I.A Khan, President SGA, named two four-member amateur teams (Sindh A and Sindh B) and a four-man senior team for the Inter Association Trophy to be contested during the National Championship to be played here at the Karachi Golf Club from December 31 to January 3.

The teams were selected after two-day trials played over 36 holes at lush-green KGC course on Wednesday and Thursday.

The trials turned out to be a close contest in which 50 players took part.

In the final round on Thursday, the big-hitting Saim played another impressive round of par 72 to top the trials with a two-day aggregate of 144.

In second place was 16-year-old schoolboy Omar Khalid, who followed his opening day’s 77 with a superb round of 72 that included birdies on holes 1 and 7. In joint third place were Mansoor Teli (72) and Arsalan Shikoh (74). The quartet of Saim, Omar, Mansoor and Arsalan will form Sindh’s A team. Mansoor, a leading amateur from KGC, was named the team’s captain.

Sindh’s B team includes Omar Shikoh, M.A Mannan, Abdullah Adil and Yashal Shah. Mannan will be the team captain.

In the seniors category, former international Khurram Khan finished at the pole position with scores of 77, 77. In second place was Saleem Adil with scores of 72 and 84. He was followed by Khalid Jamil Siddiqui and Asad I.A Khan. The quartet will represent Sindh in the Inter Association Senior Trophy.

“We have some really good players in all three of the Sindh teams,” Asad said following the announcement of Sindh’s squad for the Nationals. “I’m confident that they would make full use of the home advantage and give their best in the Nationals.” Karachi is hosting the National Amateur for the first time in two decades.