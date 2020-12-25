New Sindh Rangers DG assumes charge

Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary assumed on Thursday the charge of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh director general (DG).

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, a ceremony was held at the Rangers headquarters in Karachi to welcome the new DG, in which Major General Omar Ahmad Bukhari handed over the command of the Sindh Rangers to Major Gen Chaudhry.

Later in the day, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar and other senior police officials hosted a reception at the Central Police Office Karachi to bid farewell to Major Gen Bukhari.

The IGP welcomed the guests attending the reception and talked about the professionalism of the paramilitary force. He lauded work done by the former Rangers DG for maintaining law and order in the megacity during his tenure.

In April 2019, Major Gen Bukhari had assumed the charge of the Sindh Rangers DG. He was the 14th Rangers DG of the province and had replaced Major General Muhammad Saeed. Maj Gen Bukhari is among the 40 brigadiers who were promoted to the rank of major general in April 2019.