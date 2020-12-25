Working class pays tribute to Quaid

Lahore:The working class paid tribute to the great services of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the eve of his birth anniversary by holding a special meeting of Wapda/electricity workers on Thursday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA.

The workers declared that Quaid-e-Azam was the architect of the successful struggle of the Muslims of the Subcontinent to lead them with exemplary struggle of independence from the British regime by his devoted contribution with statesmanship.

In a resolution, the participants appealed to the policy makers, the government and all political parties of the nation to follow his footsteps. Quaid-e-Azam demonstrated his truthfulness and love of the nation and drew only one rupee per month from the exchequer and donated his whole property worth billions of rupees for the education of the children to establish a society based upon equality, fraternity, social justice and social democracy. It was recalled that he led the workers as president of Indian Post Office Workers Union in pre-Independence days. The meeting was addressed by Khurshid Ahmed, Haji Younas, Rana Shakoor, Osama Tariq, Zulqarnain Shah and other representatives of the union.