To discuss resignationsBilawal calls CEC meeting on 29th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the party on December 29 at the Bilawal House Karachi to discuss the party decision on resignations from assemblies in line with the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah has said the CEC will discuss the prevailing political situation in the country.

The inner circles within the PPP say that the Senate election could not be left open for the PTI to get maximum seats as if the PDM fully participates in this election, the ruling alliance of the PTI will get only a simple majority instead of the absolute majority. They say there were strong voices within the PPP for participating in all by-elections and Senate elections.

Though the PPP is following the PDM decision on resignations and long march, it wants that the strategy to use the resignations should be calculated. According to PPP insiders, the PPP will discuss all the options in the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the PPP.