Three parking plazas to be built

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood has said that three more commercial parking plazas in busy commercial areas of the city would be constructed under Public-Private Partnership, while RDA parking plaza would be expanded to solve traffic problems.

He said that new commercial parking plazas would be constructed in Bani Market, Old Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation office and Commercial Market which would be seven storey while three storeys would be added in the already constructed parking plaza of Rawalpindi Development Authority.

He said that apart from parking of vehicles and motorcycles in these plazas, shops, hotels and warehouses have also been planned.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner's office to review the progress on the parking plazas project.

He said that detailed maps, financial models and cost estimates of all the parking plazas have been prepared, and an investor conference will be held soon to start work on these plazas. He said that the construction period of all these plazas is close to two years and they would also have modern computerised parking system which will indicate the available parking space on each floor of all these plazas besides there will be a special parking place for the disabled persons and mosques will also be constructed.

He said that all the plazas would be run on the model of public-private partnership which would enable better utilisation of government lands and these parking plazas would have a monthly income of millions of rupees in terms of rent of shops and hotels. He said that the roofs of all the parking plazas would also be used for commercial purposes and food courts, hotels and cinemas would be set up on them and the roofs for the citizens would also be accessible by vehicles. He said that all the parking plazas would be the best centers for shopping and entertainment and these plazas would be the most efficient means of utilizing government land in busy commercial areas.

Director Finance and Development Nazia Parveen Sindhan, Chief Officer RMC Ali Abbas Bukhari and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.