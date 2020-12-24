Non-provision of result to candidate: Court warns FPSC of contempt proceedings

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairman to either provide the result of the Central Superior Service (CSS) written test to the appellant forthwith or else face the contempt proceedings.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah took exception to the absence of the officials of FPSC Islamabad in the court and their failure to provide CSS result to the appellant despite the court directives on the 14th of this month.

Saleem Shah Hoti Advocate representing the appellant, Maria Yusuf, submitted to the court that the FPSC chairman had committed a contempt of court by not complying with the court directives passed on the last hearing.

He referred to the court earlier order wherein the FPSC chairman had been directed to declare the CSS result of the appellant and provide the same to her.

Maria Yusuf filed an appeal under Section 7 of the Federal Public Service Commission Ordinance 1977, challenging the order that rejected her candidature for the CSS examination for the year 2020.

The counsel for the appellant pleaded that his client had sent the application on November 6, last year through registered mail and the last date was November 11.

However, the candidature of the appellant was rejected on the ground of being delayed for one day.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah directed the respondents to provide the result to the appellant as already ordered on the 14th of this month.

Assistant attorney general, who was present in court, was put on notice with the direction for compliance with the court order and ensuring the presence of the respondents along with the relevant record on the next date.