Turkish consul general says historical buildings add to charm of Karachi

Turkish Consul General Tolga Ucak on Wednesday said the historical buildings of Karachi make the city beautiful, and the beautiful building of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) especially adds to the cityâ€™s charm.

Ucak met Karachi Administrator Laiq Ahmed and congratulated him on taking charge of the office. On behalf of his country, the CG also expressed interest in helping modernise the public transport system in the city.

He said the Turkish government attaches special importance to the largest and most important city of Pakistan, so Turkey does everything possible to improve the infrastructure and develop the transport system in Karachi.

The administrator thanked Ucak for his visit to the KMC. He also appreciated the Turkish governmentâ€™s offer of cooperation in various projects for bringing improvements in Karachi. He said that launching a tram service with Turkeyâ€™s cooperation to improve the cityâ€™s public transport system and other offers will be expedited.

Ahmed said that due to its special place in the region, Karachi was settled under a complete and comprehensive plan and it had a suitable urban infrastructure for the population at that time.

He said that with the passage of time, a large number of people from different cities of the country migrated and settled here, due to which the city gradually became densely populated, so due to constant pressure on civic amenities, local needs in terms of infrastructure could not be met.

He also said the city has a leading position in the field of handicrafts while it is also providing employment and housing facilities to a large population, so continuous efforts are being made to develop its infrastructure and public facilities, which have yielded positive results.

He added that for the first time in the history of Karachi, the federal government is providing 50 fire engines to Karachi that will modernise the firefighting system and meet the needs of the city.

The administrator said that the city wardens will be trained to perform better, adding that this will not only enhance their professional and technical capabilities but the city will also have an excellent team in case of fire or other accidents.

He said the cooperation and friendly relationship between Pakistan and Turkey will be further strengthened, adding that the projects of mutual cooperation will bring the two countries closer to each other and enhance mutual understanding.

Ahmed said he has served in various capacities at federal and provincial levels but considers it an honour to serve Karachi. He presented an award and a commemorative shield to the CG.

The administrator showed Ucak around different parts of the main building of the KMC. The CG appreciated the beauty of the building. In addition to inspecting the historical clock, he also surveyed Karachi from the rooftop.