Wed Dec 23, 2020
December 23, 2020

Programme launched for Torghar women enfranchisement

MANSEHRA: The Sungi Development Foundation, a non-developmental organisation, in collaboration with Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), would facilitate women of the highly conservative Torghar district of the Hazara division to get registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan as voters.

“The female literacy rate in Torghar is hardly eight to 10 per cent. A majority of women of this conservative district are yet to register with the Election Commission of Pakistan as voters,” Shahid Aziz, the regional coordinator of Sungi Development Organisation, told the concluding session of a two-day media workshop held here on Tuesday.

