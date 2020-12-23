Bahawalpur Bar Association delegation calls on CJP

Islamabad : A ten member delegation of Bahawalpur Bar Association, headed by its President Liaqat Sami Khan and comprising office bearers called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed here in Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the delegation and inaugurated a newly developed website of Bahawalpur Bar Association.

Talking to the delegation, the CJP said that without assistance of the bar the administration of justice cannot be done properly.

He advised them to appear in courts with full preparation, devotion and dedication and asked them to grasp full knowledge of law along with other subjects like philosophy, history, geography, literature that will help them plead the cases properly.

He also advised them to maintain decorum of courts while assisting the courts. The delegation discussed issue of mutual interest regarding the legal profession.