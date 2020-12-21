Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Mr Abidi, I have done BS Computer Science from Chenab College, Mianwali with 3.3 CGPA. Our college is affiliated with GCU Faisalabad. I am confused about what should I choose further. Please guide me about the best option from Software Engineering, Computer Engineering and Network Engineering or let me know if it is better to continue with Computer Science? For further studies, I am willing to apply in Italy. (Khaleeq Niazi – Mianwali)

Ans: Dear Khaleeq, you got a good CGPA in your Computer Science degree. You qualify to apply anywhere in Europe i.e. Italy, Germany or Sweden. Also, you can be eligible for full scholarship if you do IELTS with overall 6.5 bands. However, I’ll suggest you Software Engineering and Networking. Both of them are emerging subjects leading to a bright career path.

Q2: After successfully passing my FSc Pre-Engineering recently (59% marks), I applied in National Defence University Islamabad for BS International Relations (IR), and for Computer Science (CS) in Bahria University and NUST. I am confused about my field (BS) and my future career. Please sir, I request you to guide me about which field can be best for me according to the recent jobs in the market? The scope of IR and Strategic Studies in Pakistan? The best option from Computer Science / Information Technology or Software Engineering? (Kamaluddin Chaudhry, Islamabad)

Ans: According to your educational background in science subjects and FSc (Pre-Engineering), I’ll suggest to select CS and IT for better career. I’m sure that you are aware about the things in Computer Science and Information Technology. There will be more job opportunities in Pakistan as well as abroad for Information Technology and Computer Science as business or industries are becoming more dependent on computer and robotic technology (which can be controlled through appropriate software). However, you have to be more conscious while choosing specialism for your postgraduate degree.

Further, if you want to shift towards economies, cultural societies and social sciences, I’ll suggest you for International Relations and Strategic Studies which will be emerging subject area to find more career opportunities within the social science portfolio which includes understanding of all social science and liberal art subjects i.e. Media, Journalism, IR, SS, Gender Studies and Development Studies etc. I’m not sure about the best suitable option for you until I have a career counselling session with you. You can have a session with your teacher or available career counsellor for best selection according to what I explained above.

Q3: Sir, I am concerned about my daughter’s studies. She is doing FSc (Pre-Medical, second year) but sir I am confused about her career after completion of her intermediate. As I do not want to insist her for a specific subject area so I will be grateful if we can schedule an appointment with you to discuss further about her studies. (Ms Zulekha Sattar – Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Ms Zulekha, thank you for getting in touch with me. I would suggest that your daughter should firstly complete FSc and see what grades she achieves. It will be the better time to decide things for her further career/studies and also, I can guide her more effectively at that time.

If she gets higher grades in FSc, she can qualify for public sector medical universities/ colleges leading to be a medical practitioner. If she is not successful in getting high grades, several other options are there for her i.e. Medical, Allied Health Sciences which includes Biologists, Biotechnologists and Health Scientists. There will be more career opportunities in these areas for upcoming generation. However, I’ll be available for a session with your daughter once I get free from interviews at Islamabad.

Q4: Dear sir, after completing 2-year BCom, I got a job at an educational institute as an information officer and worked there for four years. During this tenure, I trained new coming staff and worked as a Customer Relation Officer as well. I recently applied in IAS Department at Punjab University and got admission in Marketing and HRM for master programme (evening). I am a bit confused about what field I should choose according to my work experience and what is the scope of Marketing and HRM? I will be grateful if you can guide me accordingly. (Atif - Lahore)

Ans: Dear Atif, based on the information provided, I can understand your experience in educational institute which is to handle admission inquiries, train new staff, marketing and customer services. These are very important areas and as you have experience in all these areas, I’ll suggest you a degree in Education Management and Leadership or Human Resource Management and Training. There will be more job opportunities for you in education sector.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).