Hindu-delegation visits temples in Sindh

SUKKUR: A Hindu-delegation of comprising 44 pilgrims from India, led by spiritual leader, Yedashtar Lal, has visited Saad Bhello in Sukkur, Momal G. Marri, Hayat Pitafi Shadhani temples and other temples of Sukkur, Ghotki and Jacobabad.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by ex-MPA Sindh, Dewan Chand Chawla and others. Talking to the media, Yedashtar Lal and others said they have got peace of mind, saying Sindh is the land of Sufi saints and the people always showing brotherhood and love. They said the message of the saints has an impact on the Hindus of the entire sub-continent. They said the Pakistan government has fully facilitated them, while Sindh government also provided foolproof security to them.