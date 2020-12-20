AC (Saddar) takes charge

Rawalpindi : New Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Muhammad Shahid took charge on Saturday.

AC Muhammad Shahid Khokar has been performing his services in Bahawalpur before being transferred to Rawalpindi. Soon after taking charge he convened the meeting of gardawars led by Tehsildar Malik Javed, who briefed AC about matters relating to land in different mauzas of Rawalpindi.

The staff welcomed new AC ( Saddar) and congratulated him on taking charge of the office. AC directs them to work devotedly and solve problems of people related to land issues.

People, who were visiting AC office, also hope that new AC would solve their land related issues and would decide their cases as early as possible.