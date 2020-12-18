2 labourers building FC checkpost found dead

HANGU: The bullet-riddled bodies of two labourers working at an under-construction checkpost of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Jamal Mai in Mamozai area in upper part of the Orakzai tribal district were recovered while a third one went missing, police officials said on Thursday.

They said that Zainul Abideen, a resident of Mardan, Abid and Alamgir were working as labourers at the under-construction FC checkpost in Jamal Mai of Mamozai area in the Orakzai tribal district.

They said that unidentified persons killed Zainul Abideen and Abid late Wednesday night.

Another labourer Alamgir has gone missing, the police said. The police officials said that the home address of Abid and Alamgir could not be ascertained as they did not have national identity cards.

They believed that Alamgir might have been kidnapped by the attackers after killing the two labourers.

Soon after the recovery of labourers’ bodies, the police and Orakzai Scouts, part of the paramilitary FC, condoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the killers.

Afzal Khan, the watchman of the under-construction checkpost who was a resident of Mamozai, was taken into custody and later shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

The police said that it might be an act of terrorism

It may be mentioned that the bullet-riddled body of a man from Rahimyar Khan was found recently in the boundary area between Central Kurram and Upper Orakzai tribal districts.

A threatening letter written in Pashto by the outlawed militant group, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was also found with the body.

The letter stated that the government officials working in Kurram and Orakzai tribal districts and those paying taxes to the government would face the same fate.