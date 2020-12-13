Celebratory gunfire critically wounds man

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI : A young man, Mustafa, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in the PIB Colony area on Saturday.
He was transported to a private hospital with critical injuries as a bullet had hit in his head. Police said the incident took place when youngsters resorted to celebratory gunfire during a wedding in the area. When the Baraat arrived at a house, aerial firing started and one of the discharged bullets hit and seriously injured Mustafa who had come out of his residence in the neighbourhood. Further investigations are under way.