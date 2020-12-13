Celebratory gunfire critically wounds man

KARACHI : A young man, Mustafa, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in the PIB Colony area on Saturday.

He was transported to a private hospital with critical injuries as a bullet had hit in his head. Police said the incident took place when youngsters resorted to celebratory gunfire during a wedding in the area. When the Baraat arrived at a house, aerial firing started and one of the discharged bullets hit and seriously injured Mustafa who had come out of his residence in the neighbourhood. Further investigations are under way.