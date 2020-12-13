Lahore Police conducted 5,197 search operations in 2020: report

LAHORE : Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that Search and Sweep Operations play a key role in maintaining law and order in the city and to foil nefarious designs of the enemy of our country.

There is a dire need to remain high alert in wake of border situation. Ashfaq Khan further said that Lahore Police conducted search and sweep operations on regular basis in different areas of the city in consultation and coordination with security agencies and related departments.

Lahore Police (Operations Wing) issued report regarding Search & Sweep Operations conducted under National Action Plan in the city during this year.

According to the report, Lahore Police conducted 5,197 search operations in different areas of the city, where as 1,689 hotels, 435 guest houses, 855 hostels, 6,717 shops, 181 factories, 273 madaris, 514 bus terminals, 38 educational institutions and 365 churches were checked during these search operations.

The report further said that police verified 110,566 houses, 40,782 tenants and 448,767 persons, took action against 5,419 accused persons under National Action Plan for their incomplete documentation.

Police registered 30 cases against illegal weapons and arrested the accused where as 65 FIRs were

lodged in narcotics, one in gambling and 929 in Tenant Act. Around 35 Proclaimed Offender (POs) were also arrested.