New steering committee to oversee CPEC projects in KPK

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has approved constitution of a steering committee under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak to oversee the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The steering committee would oversee and resolve the issues related to Chasma Right Bank Canal Project, Peshawar DI Khan Motorway, Chakdara Chitral Road (Dir Motorway). The committee is also mandated to oversee expeditious execution and timely completion of the CPEC projects in KPK.

According to a notification, Federal Ministers Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Vawda, Murad Saeed and Minister KP Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MNA Yaqoob Sheikh, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the members of the committee.

The steering committee would hold its maiden meeting on December 14 in the Parliament House, Islamabad and take up Chashma Right Bank Canal project. The decision to constitute the steering committee was taken at a recent meeting held between Speaker National Assembly and Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan as it was felt CPEC projects were going slow for procedural and coordination flaws.