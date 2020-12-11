Dalit man beaten to death in India for touching food

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: A Dalit man died after allegedly being beaten up by two youths for touching food at a feast in Chhatarpur district, foreign media reported. Before he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, victim Devraj Anuragi told his family members that he was beaten because he had touched the food at a feast.