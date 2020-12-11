close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
December 11, 2020

Dalit man beaten to death in India for touching food

Top Story

NR
News Report
December 11, 2020

NEW DELHI: A Dalit man died after allegedly being beaten up by two youths for touching food at a feast in Chhatarpur district, foreign media reported. Before he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, victim Devraj Anuragi told his family members that he was beaten because he had touched the food at a feast.

Latest News

More From Top Story