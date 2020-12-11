Wheat quota of several flourmills cancelled in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: District Food Controller of Nowshera Sher Fayaz Khan has cancelled the wheat quota of several flourmills over violation of the government policy on grinding and distribution of subsidised flour.

During the inspection, the controller cancelled the daily authorised quota of a number of atta dealers who were misusing subsidized wheat flour for their own benefits.

The district food controller, who is also district price control magistrate, urged the flourmills management to adhere to the government policy on subsidised wheat flour in true letter and spirit to provide maximum relief to the public. He said that strict action would be taken against them as per the Food Laws.