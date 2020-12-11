Tayyab, Nasir set up Pakistan International Squash final

ISLAMABAD: Leading players Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal set up an intriguing final in the $12,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament after recording comprehensive wins in the semi-finals here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Thursday.

The two versatile players made it to the final with straight game victories in the respective semi-finals. Unseeded Nasir staged yet another upset victory beating 4th seed Amaad Fareed 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 in just 20 minutes. Nasir’s win also exposed the standard of backup players’ game.

The winner totally dominated the proceedings and was hardly seen getting stretched to full by Amaad.

Following an easy first game that saw Nasir unleashing some exciting powerful shots, Amaad did try to fight back in the second by engaging his opponent in long rallies. But it was asking too much from a player who has a limited variety of shots to confront physically fit Nasir. Once Amaad lost the second he never tried to exert full in the third game knowing that he had already lost the battle.

“I had never thought about such a brief outing in the semi-finals. This game would help me exert all-out efforts in the final against Tayyab. Amaad though played well in patches but remained inconsistent. I just played a normal game to reach the final,” Nasir said.

Top seed Tayyab was also seen at his best as he defeated former Asian junior champion Israr Ahmed 11-4, 11-7, 11-5 to make it to the final.

Against all expectations, Israr was seen fighting a losing cause as he could not maintain the tempo set forth by Tayyab at the outset.

Tayyab’s backhand rasping shots were too hot to handle for Israr in the first game.

The second game also followed the same tempo. Israr was seen making an initial impact which vanished as the game progressed. Tayyab completely dominated in the third game to make it to the final.

“I am looking forward to the final and hopefully I would succeed in putting in my best efforts to win the title. Nasir is playing well and all depends on the tempo set forth at the outset of the match,” Tayyab said.

He was also happy after recording easy win in the semis, saying that it would help him play the best squash in the final.

Meanwhile, in the women’s semi-finals, third seed Madina Zafar toppled top seed Amna Fayyaz 10-12, 3-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-4.

After realising that Amna will go on to win the semi-finals in straight games, Madina turned the tables with a close third game victory and relatively easy wins in the next two games. In an interesting fight, Madina showed her class and ability to play long and tough squash. Madina will now meet second seed Faiza Zafar, who disposed of her senior opponent Moqaddas Ashraf 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 following a brief 18-minute contest. Faiza completely dominated the game from the start to finish.

Results: Men’s semi-finals: Tayyab Aslam bt Israr Ahmed 11-4, 11-7, 11-5; Nasir Iqbal bt Amaad Fareed 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.

Women’s semi-fianls: Madina Zafar bt Amna Fayyaz 10-12, 3-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-4; Faiza Zafar bt Moqaddas Ashraf 11-8, 11-5, 11-4.