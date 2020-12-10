LAHORE:Alhamra Arts Council paid a tribute to famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on his birthday. In this regard, the Lahore Arts Council arranged a colourful online musical tribute to Rahat, in which students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts performed.

During the online programme, "Alhamra Live" students vocalised some of his celebrated numbers, including Mere Rashq-e-Qamar, Mere Paas Tum Ho and Mast Nazroon Se Allah Bachaye. Speaking on the occasion, Alhamra Executive Director Saman Rai said that civilised nations always remember their national icons and promote cultural activities to enhance socio-cultural values in society. Rai further said that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is our national pride who did a lot for music and his country.