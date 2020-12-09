A new station

The Islamabad Metro Bus is a blessing for residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Thousands of passengers use this metro bus service to reach their workplaces. This bus service is also quite convenient for tourists who can easily explore the twin cities. There is one thing that the authorities need to look it and that relates to the unpaid salaries of Metro bus employees. Since these people don’t get paid on time, they stage a protest every other week because of which passengers face a lot for problems. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that all employees are being paid on time.

There is another thing that needs the undivided attention of the relevant authorities. The authorities had earlier decided to extend the Metro bus track to the Islamabad airport. However, the work hasn’t been completed to date. The government must know the reason for this delay. So far, only 70 percent work has been completed. The government needs to ensure that the track is completed in a timely manner. Once the airport station is added, many people will be able to travel to the airport with ease.

Meher Azeem Hakro

Islamabad