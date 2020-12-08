close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
Jamal Khurshid
December 8, 2020

Killing two men in fake encounter: SHC orders murder case against five cops

Top Story

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the registration of a criminal case against a police assistant sub-inspector and four other police officials over the killings of two suspects in a fake police encounter.

The order came on an appeal of Mohammad Javed, who challenged his seven-year sentence by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case pertaining to attempt to murder, possession of illegal weapon and police encounter.

According to the prosecution, the appellant, along with Ghulam Shabbir, Ghulam Rasool and absconding co-accused Yousuf, were involved in a police encounter in the vicinity of Kaneez Fatima Society on May 5, 2019, in which police killed Shabbir and Rasool while arrested Javed in an injured state.

