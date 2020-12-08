Killing two men in fake encounter: SHC orders murder case against five cops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the registration of a criminal case against a police assistant sub-inspector and four other police officials over the killings of two suspects in a fake police encounter.
The order came on an appeal of Mohammad Javed, who challenged his seven-year sentence by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case pertaining to attempt to murder, possession of illegal weapon and police encounter.
According to the prosecution, the appellant, along with Ghulam Shabbir, Ghulam Rasool and absconding co-accused Yousuf, were involved in a police encounter in the vicinity of Kaneez Fatima Society on May 5, 2019, in which police killed Shabbir and Rasool while arrested Javed in an injured state.