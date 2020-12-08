close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

National squash events in Islamabad, Peshawar this month

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2020

KARACHI: Two national squash events are to be held this month in Islamabad and Peshawar.The first event is National Squash Championship with the prize money of Rs0.5 million, scheduled at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad, from 14-17.The events to be played are for the age categories of under-13, 15, 17, and 19. The draw is of 16 places.The second event is All Pakistan Junior Under-19 Squash Championship, to be held at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Peshawar, from 19–22. The draw is of 16 places with one wildcard.

