Child dies in gas explosion

PESHAWAR: One child died and five members of the family received burn injuries as a result of a gas explosion at a house on Qadirabad Road here Saturday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said one child died while his parents and three siblings sustained burn injuries when fire broke out.

The official said the wounded were taken to a hospital while the fire brigade extinguished the inferno. The official said the family had come from Lahore to the house of their relatives in the area.