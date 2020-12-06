Rescue 1122 conducts special training in Swat

MINGORA: The Rescue 1122 Swat conducted special training on first aid and fire prevention for all staff of Pearl Continental Hotel Malam Jabba on Saturday.

On the special instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed and District Emergency Officer Swat Malik Sher Dil Khan, under the supervision of SHI Charbagh Ab Hayat Khan, Rescue 1122 personnel provided medical care to the administration of Pearl Continental Hotel Malam Jabba and all other staff.

During the training, the hotel workers were instructed on how to provide immediate first aid to the patients or injured persons before the arrival of Rescue 1122 personnel in case of any emergency and how to control or reduce the fire in case of fire.

During the training, Rescue 1122 soldiers quad, he informed all the staff about the 19 KSOPs to wear face masks and maintain social distance.

He conveyed the message of rescue that Rescue 1122 people are on the doorstep of international standard.

All services are provided free of charge.

In case of any emergency, call toll free number 1122 for free and get the services of Rescue 1122.