Form-B submission date extended

LAHORE:In the wake of the second wave of coronavirus, School Education Department (SED) Punjab has extended the deadline till January 31, 2021 for submission of the Form-B by students.

Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas, in a social media message, asked the parents of the students to submit Form-B as soon as possible as in absence of the same the students would be unable to avail themselves of the incentives offered by the government such as scholarships. He said the parents of the students with the help of head teachers of schools could register their children’s Form-B in the official record.