Performance matters

PM Imran Khan and his ministers always talk about the corruption of the Sharifs ever since the PTI came into power. It doesn’t matter what the event is, PTI leaders and the PM are always found cursing previous governments, ignoring their own performance. The people are no more interested in the leaders of the previous regimes or in the punishments that the PTI thinks is fit for them.

They want to know if the government is doing anything for their welfare. They want to know if the government has started any project which will make the country prosperous. The government should share the list of the promises it made before coming into power and the work it has done during the last two years so that the people can judge its performance.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad