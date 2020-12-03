Police digital system inaugurated

KASUR: DIG Telecommunications Shariq Jamal Khan and SSP Tele Communication Sadiq Ali Dogar Wednesday visited Kasur and inaugurated the conversion of communication from analog to digital system.

On the occasion, the DIG said many problems of communication will be solved with digital system. He said with the advent of digital system, communication will be greatly improved. With the help of this system, the position of any mobile vehicle of any wireless set can be checked, he maintained. He said with the help of this system calls can also be made on PTCL and mobile phones. On this occasion, the DIG listened issues of employees.

He said we have to keep pace with the modern times and we also have to take our communication towards improvement. SSP Telecommunication Sadiq Ali Dogar said the digital system has been inaugurated from Kasur district which will be spread all over Punjab soon.

TRAIL KILLS WOMAN: An unidentified woman died when a train hit her near Premnagar, Kot Radha Kishan, on Wednesday.

Reportedly, an aged woman was crossing the railway track near Premngar when a train hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables in different areas of Kasur on Wednesday.

Muhammad Aslam, a postmaster, was present at the post office in Changa Manga when three bandits entered the office and took away Rs 600,000.

Two motorcyclist gunmen snatched Rs 16,000, a mobile phone and other valuables from shopkeeper Khurram near A-division police station. Four bandits snatched a motorcycle and Rs 4,000 from Sajid near Security Hospital Phoolnagar city.