No permission needed for Lahore public meeting: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, while rejecting government’s lie that the PDM has not applied for permission to hold the December 13 Lahore public meeting, has said the massive referendum by people against the PTI government has rendered permission irrelevant.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, she said the intellectually bankrupt PTI government changes its rented mouthpieces so frequently that they are disconnected with reality. She said the PDM had filed a request for permission for the December 13 Lahore public meeting in November. She said the government mouthpieces and their masters are liars which was why they lied about the permission as well. She said whether there is permission or no permission, the public meeting will be held as scheduled.

The former Information minister said the PTI government is now saying it won’t stop the Lahore public meeting, whereas the truth is that the incompetent, unqualified, inept and selected government has realised that they cannot stop these public meetings. The PDM movement has taught Imran Khan several lessons, the first of which is that the true power of people of Pakistan is larger than the power of the selected prime minister. The second lesson, she said, was taught by the massive PDM public meetings in Gujranwala, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi and Multan that no matter how many containers and personnel the selected government might use, it cannot block these public meetings.

Marriyum said it is now time for Imran to learn the third lesson which is that these massive public meetings are a rejection of his corrupt, incompetent and failed selected government and are referendums against him. Imran needs to learn this third lesson that he needs to bow to the public wishes and resign before the Lahore public meeting. She said Imran has an 11-day deadline to go home before being disgracefully discharged by the people of Pakistan.