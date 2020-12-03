Petition against PDM’s Lahore Jalsa filed with LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was pleaded Wednesday to restrain the opposition parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from holding its public meeting in Lahore on December 13.

A citizen namely Irfan Ali filed a petition in the Lahore High Court through advocate Nadeem Sarwar, saying the opposition was going to hold a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan despite a health emergency imposed by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The petitioner said the PDM had been holding its public meetings in different parts of the country ignoring a ban on public gatherings. He claimed that the meetings by the opposition parties had become a main source of spreading coronavirus in the country. He argued that the leaders of the opposition had been playing with the lives of the citizens in the name of politics. He pointed out that all the educational institutions had been closed since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. The petitioner requested the court to restrain the opposition parties from holding the public meeting in Lahore and also order the government to take action against violators of coronavirus-related SOPs. Justice Jawad Hassan would take up the petition today (Thursday) as an objection case.